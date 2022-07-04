Warm & humid for July 4th; pop-up showers/storms possible
Isolated rain possible today, but it won’t be a wash-out
We’ve got a warm, muggy, and slightly unsettled Independence Day ahead of us, but it won’t be a wash-out. This morning we should be dry, with just passing clouds. Most of today looks quiet, just warm and muggy, with highs in the low to upper 80s for most.
By this afternoon with the daytime heat, and into the early evening (around sundown) we could see a few hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms develop, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. Severe weather is not looking likely today, but a few storms with 30-40MPH winds, locally heavy rain, and lots of lightning cannot be ruled out.
We’ll see patchy clouds, some fog, and the chance for a stray shower or two overnight, but most will dry out after sundown, allowing for fair fireworks weather. Low temps overnight will be mild, in the 60s for most.
A series of disturbances moving through our area will keep us humid and very unstable for the rest of this week. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look warm, humid, and unstable, with scattered showers/thunderstorms likely during the afternoons and evenings.
We’ve got better potential to see severe storms in the coming days as well. The main threats with any strong to severe storms would be damaging winds, hail, heavy rainfall, and even the potential for isolated rotation/weak tornadoes, especially north of the I-64 corridor. Stay weather aware!
We will stay stormy into late-week, and more severe/flooding issues could potentially arise, especially with rounds of repetitive rainfall through at least Fri-Sat....stay tuned!
