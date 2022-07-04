Pro-choice protest held in Princeton

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pro-choice protesters in Princeton made their voices heard Saturday afternoon -- as the largely student-led group protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade outside the Mercer County Courthouse.

The Supreme Court’s ruling ended decades of federal protection for abortions. Participants on Saturday said given the situation, they were proud to speak out.

“I was so nervous about this protest today,” said Mary Johnson. “I didn’t know how it was going to go. I know this is way more important for everyone out here, and if you don’t think this matters to you it really does, and it’s going to effect you and you need to speak up.”

A number of protesters involved said they planned to travel to Charleston in the coming days for more similar events.

