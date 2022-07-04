Advertisement

Pro-choice protest held in Princeton

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pro-choice protesters in Princeton made their voices heard Saturday afternoon -- as the largely student-led group protested the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade outside the Mercer County Courthouse.

The Supreme Court’s ruling ended decades of federal protection for abortions. Participants on Saturday said given the situation, they were proud to speak out.

“I was so nervous about this protest today,” said Mary Johnson. “I didn’t know how it was going to go. I know this is way more important for everyone out here, and if you don’t think this matters to you it really does, and it’s going to effect you and you need to speak up.”

A number of protesters involved said they planned to travel to Charleston in the coming days for more similar events.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed three law enforcement officers and...
Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting
Princeton's 4th of July festivities begin Friday at 7 pm.
City of Princeton gears up for 4 days of July 4th celebration
Wyoming County has a new restaurant and bar. ‘The Traveler’s Roadhouse’ opened in Pineville on...
New restaurant and bar opens in Wyoming County
The Greenbrier
Man charged for falsely reporting bombs at The Greenbrier, retirement home
Mike Street resigned from Richlands Town Council on Wednesday.
Richlands Town Council Member resigns, third member to leave in 2022

Latest News

Princeton abortion protest
Princeton abortion protest
A procession is held before Woody Williams funeral at the West Virginia Culture Center Sunday,...
FINAL SALUTE | Memorial held for WWII Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams
A mass shooting killed three officers, a K-9 officer and injured four others in Allen, Kentucky...
Sheriff details events leading up to Floyd Co. mass shooting
Wyoming County has a new restaurant and bar. ‘The Traveler’s Roadhouse’ opened in Pineville on...
New restaurant and bar opens in Wyoming County