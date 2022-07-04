Princeton Hot-dog Contest winner eats 13 in ten minutes

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, Sully Webb of Princeton, W.Va. ate 13 hot-dogs in ten minutes during the city’s first hotdog eating contest at Hunnicutt field.

Participants were given 25 hot-dogs each with ten minutes to eat as many as possible. For some, it was a hard-fought battle -- but for others, just another addition to the July Fourth celebration.

“[My cousin] had said last night that she was going to be able to eat at least 20,” said Amanda Mullins. “We got four, so at least I have that.”

Princeton is set to wrap-up its Fourth of July festivities Monday night with a firework show, following a live music performance at the Chuck Mathena center set to last until 10 p.m..

