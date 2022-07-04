Advertisement

Miners complete sweep of Mill Rats, Bluefield falls to Bristol

West Virginia claims second in Ohio River Valley division
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Miners woke up in third place and will go to bed in second place after sweeping a double header with the Mill Rats on Sunday.

West Virginia won the first game 2-1 and the second game 13-10.

Bluefield lost 3-2 to Bristol following a 22-run effort on Saturday.

