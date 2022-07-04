Advertisement

Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.(OIWR)
By Mara McJilton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island.

According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.

WECT reports emergency medical personnel performed all available resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing Whitley dead.

This is the fourth drowning death in the area this year.

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.

Authorities in the area stressed the dangers of the water from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Colin.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wyoming County has a new restaurant and bar. ‘The Traveler’s Roadhouse’ opened in Pineville on...
New restaurant and bar opens in Wyoming County
Princeton's 4th of July festivities begin Friday at 7 pm.
City of Princeton gears up for 4 days of July 4th celebration
Photo Courtesy: Pike County Detention Center
Man reflects on mass shooting suspect calling him during shootout
Multiple officers shot and injured during shootout in eastern Kentucky.
Names of others injured in mass shooting released
Protesters set-up outside the Mercer County Courthouse on Saturday.
Pro-choice protest held in Princeton

Latest News

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies