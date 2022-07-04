Crab Orchard Museum celebrates colonial-era American History

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County’s Crab Orchard Museum offered free admission on Monday, as it celebrated the Fourth of July with a colonial-era backdrop.

The family-friendly day worked to showcase America’s history as far back as the 1700′s.

“We’ve coined a phrase here, ‘we are who we were,’” said Cynthia Farmer, Director of the Crab Orchard Museum. “If we remember who we were and who we fought for to have the freedom that we can celebrate Independence Day...The whole day is worth that.”

“It’s one of the biggest events of the year,” said Lisa Tyson. “And it’s really family fun, friendly.”

Monday’s celebration saw a focus on the younger audience as well -- with offerings like a sack-race, bubblegum contest, petting zoo and more.

“The staff here are all volunteers,” said Tyson. “They do an awesome job.”

