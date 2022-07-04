Alderson hosts 4th of July celebration

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Alderson may be the front-runner for most patriotic small town in America.

The town’s preparations for July 4th started in early June with the Miss Fireworks and Baby Sparkler pageant. Later in the month, the town hosted a home and business decorating contest and river races. All of those festivities led up to Monday -- the grand parade.

From the firetruck displays to the winners of the Miss Fireworks and Baby Sparkler contest, Monday’s parade highlighted the best of Southern West Virginia.

“We love it. We get to spend time with family and we watch the parade together,” said Abe Amhad, who came all the way from Bridgeport with his family.

The families came together to also came to pay tribute to the armed forces and veterans who made the day possible.

While the celebrations were filled with boat races, a rodeo, and even an ice cream social, the crowd’s favorite was undeniable.

“The candy,” said Amhad.

Harrison Gwinn, another kid in the crowd seconded the motion. “I agree. I love getting the candy.”

The fun is not over just yet, though. Alderson’s fireworks celebration at the Alderson Memorial Football field is set to start at 10 p.m.

