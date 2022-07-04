Advertisement

4th of July could end up being wet for some

Temps tonight will drop down into the mid 60s
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Happy 4th of July! We’re looking at the possibility for some rain showers to put a damper on festivities tonight, however not all of us will see rain showers as things will be pretty isolated. Temps around 9 PM tonight look to be in the low 70s. The farther south you go, the greater the chance of rain.

Tomorrow we are looking at the possibility of some severe weather. Much of our area is under a slight risk, while the rest is under a marginal risk. Potential hazards include damaging winds and heavy rain. Temps tomorrow will be in the low 80s.

Looking ahead, we hold onto that chance for thunderstorms right up until the weekend. Temps will be a lot cooler on the weekend, dropping into the 70s. Monday and Tuesday of next week look to be dry.

