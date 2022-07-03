This 4th of July has the potential to be a wet one.

Earlier today we saw some rain moving through the area, and overnight we could see a pop-up shower to our south. For the most part, we will remain dry and mild. Overnight temps will be a little cooler than they were yesterday, sitting in the mid to lower 60s. We will be looking at partly cloudy skies through the evening.

Things will be mainly dry overnight, but we could see some patchy fog. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be a tricky one. Most of us will remain dry through most of the day, so it’ll be perfect for cookouts and picnics. However, the evening is looking to be a different story. Sometime around 6 PM, we could see some showers and thunderstorms popping up. From 8 PM through midnight, if the storms fire, they will be in full swing. The line of storms could extend all the way from Greenbrier County to Tazewell County. Places like Raleigh, Fayette, Wyoming, and Mcdowell counties could see these showers as well if they fire earlier.

If these storms fire, they will be moving off to the south and east. (WVVA WEATHER)

So right now, confidence is low and things could dry up, but some of us will more than likely see some rain tomorrow night. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 80s and overnight temps will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be dry for most of the day, though we could see some showers during the evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, we still hold onto that chance of thunderstorms pretty much every day until next week.

