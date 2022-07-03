New restaurant and bar opens in Wyoming County

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) -Wyoming County has a brand new restaurant and bar.

‘The Traveler’s Roadhouse’ opened in Pineville on Sunday. It is located on Pinnacle Avenue right next to the Hatfield & McMcoy trail.

In an interview with WVVA News at the restaurant’s grand opening on Sunday, Co-owner Nancy Baldwin weighed in on what sets the new restaurant apart.

“We have on the menu what all other restaurants do not have -- frog legs, cod, catfish, bison burgers, elk, black angus, true reubans, true clubs that are sliced fresh daily.”

Baldwin feels it is the perfect location to bring in business, located next to both lodging for trail riders as well as the trail.

“We’re located right at the trail head. I think we’ll have a good turnout. They’re always looking for somewhere different to go and I think we’re it.”

But more than a place to eat, Baldwin hopes the restaurant will be a destination for those looking for somewhere to go and have a good time.

Employee Megan Jordan added “the drink menu is also very nice. Our bartenders are all familiar with drinks and things that are not local here. So there are going to be some special things that they have to offer.”

As part of its grand opening, the restaurant will also have live music by David Runion until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.