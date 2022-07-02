Advertisement

Procession for third officer killed in the line-of-duty

A thin-blue line ribbon sits on top of Captain Frasure's cruiser.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ)- A third officer has died from his injuries after a mass shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky.

Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins has died from his injuries. He was a K-9 handler with the department.

The city of Prestonsburg released that information on its Facebook page.

Chaffins was a K-9 handler with the department.
Early Saturday morning, Officer Chaffins’ body was escorted from St. Mary’s Medical Center to Prestonsburg by law enforcement from West Virginia along I-64 onto U.S. 23 in Kentucky.

A memorial grows outside Prestonsburg City Hall honoring two fallen officers.
There’s a growing memorial outside Prestonsburg City Hall grew both Officer Chaffins and Captain Frasure worked.

Another memorial sits on the lawn of the Floyd County Courthouse honoring Deputy William Petry.

The deadly incident happened Thursday along Main St. near the intersection of Railroad St., also killing a K-9 unit and injuring four others.

A memorial sits outside the Floyd County Courthouse honoring Deputy William Petry and K-9...
Tap here for previous coverage >>>>

Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Dep. William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department also died in the gunfire. The incident was reported around 6 Thursday evening and lasted hours until the suspect was taken into custody around 10 Thursday night near the home.

According to Kentucky State Police, Frasure had 39 years of service with the Prestonsburg Police Dept. Petry, another law enforcement veteran, had 31 years of total service. He started in 1991 with the Prestonsburg Police Department where he remained until 2005. From 2005 to 2020, he served with KSP and then transferred to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Dept.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, faces several charges, including two counts of murder of a police officer. He also faces charges in connection with the death of K-9 Drago who served with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. A not guilty plea was entered on Storz’s behalf during a virtual court hearing.

