Names of others injured in mass shooting released

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the other individuals injured in Thursday night’s mass shooting.

In a post on social media, officials ask for prayers for Deputy Darrin Lawson as he recovers.

Constable Gary Wolfe and Floyd Emergency Management Director Joe Reynolds were also injured in the incident.

The deadly incident happened Thursday along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street, also killing a K-9 unit.

We found out late Friday night that Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins has died from his injuries. He was a K-9 handler with the department. The city of Prestonsburg released that information on its Facebook page.

Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department also died in the gunfire. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Thursday and lasted hours until the suspect was taken into custody around 10 p.m. near the home.

To see our previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.