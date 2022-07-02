More thunderstorms roll though today with more rain on the way.

We’re at the start of what will be a persistent pattern. Temps will be roughly the same for the next few days and the weather will muggy. Temps overnight tonight will linger in the mid-60s once again. We will see thunderstorms rolling through the area until around midnight. Some of these storms will be severe and we could see some damaging winds, as well as some hail, come with these storms.

Things will be stormy once again. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see more thunderstorms rolling though, particularly in the early morning/afternoon. Things are looking a little drier in the afternoon. Temps will be in the upper 70s once again.

Things will be stormy once again. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, models are flip-flopping on the timing of precip. We look to stay dry for most of the day, but we could have a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening. Luckily, the stationary front looks like it’s going to be moving south on Sunday, which will lead to a drier Monday.

We might see some rain Monday night (WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of the week is looking to be very unsettled and more showers and storms will be rolling through.

