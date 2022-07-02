Advertisement

More thunderstorms roll though today with more rain on the way.

Overnight will be mild and muggy once again.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re at the start of what will be a persistent pattern. Temps will be roughly the same for the next few days and the weather will muggy. Temps overnight tonight will linger in the mid-60s once again. We will see thunderstorms rolling through the area until around midnight. Some of these storms will be severe and we could see some damaging winds, as well as some hail, come with these storms.

Things will be stormy once again.
Things will be stormy once again.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see more thunderstorms rolling though, particularly in the early morning/afternoon. Things are looking a little drier in the afternoon. Temps will be in the upper 70s once again.

Things will be stormy once again.
Things will be stormy once again.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead to the 4th of July, models are flip-flopping on the timing of precip. We look to stay dry for most of the day, but we could have a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon/evening. Luckily, the stationary front looks like it’s going to be moving south on Sunday, which will lead to a drier Monday.

We might see some rain Monday night
We might see some rain Monday night(WVVA WEATHER)

The rest of the week is looking to be very unsettled and more showers and storms will be rolling through.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect
Mike Street resigned from Richlands Town Council on Wednesday.
Richlands Town Council Member resigns, third member to leave in 2022
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017. Michael Pennington Jr. was...
Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter
A mass shooting at this home in Allen, Kentucky, killed three law enforcement officers and...
Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting

Latest News

WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
Our entire area is under a marginal risk
Spotty showers and storms expected tonight and will lead into an unsettled weekend.
Full Forecast (7-1)
Full Forecast (7-1)
Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next several days.
Showers and storms return to the region