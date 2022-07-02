Advertisement

Bluefield and Princeton suspended in first inning

Teams will complete game July 15
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Princeton couldn’t even complete a full inning before rain forced the game into a delay.

The game was eventually suspended and will pick back up on July 15 at Bowen Field.

The Ridge Runners were leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first. The WhistlePigs had runners on fist and second with one out.

In the Prospect League, the Miners fell to the Aviators 8-4.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect
Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017. Michael Pennington Jr. was...
Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Ashley Wheeler, from Shady Springs, WV, has been announced as the winner of the First Annual...
State Fair of W.Va. announces winner of 2022 art contest
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”

Latest News

Bluefield defeats Princeton in Mercer County matchup
Bluefield defeats Princeton in Mercer County matchup
Concord Logo
Concord’s Courtney Smith nominated for Mountain East Conference POY
Pulaski @ Bluefield (6-29)
Ridge Runners, WhistlePigs & Miners secure Wednesday wins
Tiger Shootout
Shady Spring’s Tiger Shootout features nine local squads