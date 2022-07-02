Bluefield and Princeton suspended in first inning
Teams will complete game July 15
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:44 AM EDT
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Princeton couldn’t even complete a full inning before rain forced the game into a delay.
The game was eventually suspended and will pick back up on July 15 at Bowen Field.
The Ridge Runners were leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first. The WhistlePigs had runners on fist and second with one out.
In the Prospect League, the Miners fell to the Aviators 8-4.
