Bluefield and Princeton suspended in first inning

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield and Princeton couldn’t even complete a full inning before rain forced the game into a delay.

The game was eventually suspended and will pick back up on July 15 at Bowen Field.

The Ridge Runners were leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first. The WhistlePigs had runners on fist and second with one out.

In the Prospect League, the Miners fell to the Aviators 8-4.

