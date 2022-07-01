Advertisement

Spotty showers and storms expected tonight and will lead into an unsettled weekend.

Temperatures tonight will be very mild
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We had a great week weatherwise, however, tonight is the beginning of an unsettled pattern that will continue on for quite a long time. Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the mid-60s, and we’re looking at a chance for isolated showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder.

Chance of showers continue overnight
Chance of showers continue overnight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow looks to be the day with the biggest chance for severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has most of us under a marginal risk for heavy downpours, wind, and maybe even some hail.

Our entire area is under a marginal risk
Our entire area is under a marginal risk(WVVA WEATHER)

Temperatures tomorrow will be relatively steady, reaching into the upper 70s and low 80s. We start out with rain in the morning and the greatest chance for thunderstorms will come after lunchtime. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Thunderstorms will be most prevalent in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms will be most prevalent in the afternoon.(WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, the next few days look to be more of the same, minus the marginal risk for severe weather. Unfortunately, the 4th of July looks to be just as wet. We’ll make sure to keep an eye on it though, as things can always change.

