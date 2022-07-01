Showers and storms return to the region

A cold front will approach the region today. Out ahead of this incoming front, we’ll see hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain today but we’ll be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight, we could see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms, otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It’ll be another mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s.

A few showers and storms are possible tonight but most will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances will then increase as we head into our Independence Day Weekend. Rounds of wider-spread showers and thunderstorms are more likely Saturday-Sunday. A washout isn’t expected but rather on-and-off showers and storms. Some storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy downpours which could lead to localized flooding issues.

Off-and-on showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will see hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms on the Fourth of July so make sure to stay weather aware if you’ll be attending any outdoor festivities. Unsettled weather will continue into next week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

