Richlands Town Council Member resigns, third member to leave in 2022

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Now-former Richlands Town Council Member Mike Street resigned from his seat on Wednesday, citing a “toxic work environment” among other complaints.

On Friday, Street spoke on a disagreement with other council members over residents’ water bills -- and whether or not to increase said bills as one instance leading to his decision to resign.

Regardless, he added his own concern for the town’s government moving forward.

“I do believe wholeheartedly that there are some dark, dark days ahead for the town of Richlands, given what we have for the town leadership,” said Street.

Street added he thoroughly enjoyed his time on council, and felt accomplished regarding his work for the Richlands community. His resignation letter is published in full on Facebook.

