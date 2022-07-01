Advertisement

‘Princess and the Frog’ rebranding for Splash Mountain coming in 2024

Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be...
Disney confirmed Friday that its popular but controversial Splash Mountain ride will be transformed and renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure.(Source: Disney via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney’s popular but controversial ride Splash Mountain is getting a complete overhaul.

Disney confirmed Friday that the decades-old ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California will soon get a refresh.

The new ride will be based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog,” which features Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Details about the reimagined ride were announced Friday at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Disney will transform Splash Mountain into a Mardi Gras celebration, and the new name will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The ride was originally based on the controversial Disney film “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The grand opening for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set for late 2024.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017. Michael Pennington Jr. was...
Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter
New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Morrisey says EPA ruling isn’t about climate change, but the separation of powers
Beckley Motor Speedway
Beckley Motor Speedway expects to see highest paying weekend in track history

Latest News

Princeton's 4th of July festivities begin Friday at 7 pm.
City of Princeton gears up for 4 days of July 4th celebration
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans
A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the outskirts of...
US announces $820M in Ukraine aid, including missile systems
Over 1.3 million people are set to travel on the West Virginia Turnpike this 4th of July...
Tips to prepare yourself for 4th of July travel
Mike Street resigns from Richlands Town Council
Mike Street resigns from Richlands Town Council