Man charged for falsely reporting bombs at The Greenbrier, retirement home

The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier(WVVA News)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged after officers said he reported bombs had been placed at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, causing the resort to evacuate.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, Summers County 911 received a call from an unknown man who reported that bombs had been placed at the resort and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, according to the WVSP.

Authorities said the caller told them the bombs would detonate at 4 p.m.

Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assisted with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were found.

Troopers from multiple agencies investigated the incident and identified a cell phone owned by Joseph Toler, 62, of Danville, West Virginia.

The information officers obtained led to a final search warrant executed at Toler’s home in Boone County on Wednesday.

Officials said Toler was arrested on Thursday on warrants obtained in Monroe County for three counts of terroristic threats and three counts of false reporting of an emergency. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

