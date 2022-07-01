Fayetteville kicks-off annual heritage festival

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Those in the Fayetteville area may notice some patriotic changes to Court Street this weekend.

The city spent Friday morning getting ready for the kick-off of its heritage festival. The annual event is held on July 4th weekend, creating a tie between national patriotism and a love for one’s hometown.

Zenda Vance, Director of Fayetteville Fourth of July Heritage Festival, says she loves to see the smiling faces of children and families each year.

“It makes me feel good to think that people love to come to our town because we give them so much to look forward to, and we try to have things for all family members,” she shared.

This year’s celebrations will span over four days: Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4. The festivities will end on Monday with a huge firework show presented by the Town of Fayetteville Fire Department.

Click here for more information on this weekend’s events.

