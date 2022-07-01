Advertisement

DHHR continues in transitioning National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

DHHR Suicide Lifeline transition
DHHR Suicide Lifeline transition
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This month, the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will implement its new three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The number “988″ will now connect those struggling nationwide to resources in their state by operators in their state.

Christina Mullins, Commissioner for the West Virginia DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health says the change is about making help more accessible.

“I think it’s important to have something that is easy to know and easy to remember,” she said. “Veterans will know it’s available. Our older residents will know it’s available, as well as our teens and young people will know it’s there.”

The new hotline number will launch on Saturday, July 16. The transition is being paid for via a federal grant awarded from the Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant was given in the amount of $561,131.

West Virginia joins 53 states and territories in receiving a federal grant.

