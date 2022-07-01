City of Princeton gears up for 4 days of July 4th celebration

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said the city is gearing up for a weekend of festivities as they prepare for this year’s 4th of July celebration.

“It’s four days that you can get out, you can enjoy it, bring your family, your kids,” said Webb. “There’s something for everybody, I guess would be the key to this weekend.”

The first of two fireworks shows is set for Friday evening at Hunnicutt Field, following the day’s game between the Princeton Whistlepigs and the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

It’s set to be just one of many events over the holiday weekend -- those interested in attending can find a full itinerary on the city’s website.

