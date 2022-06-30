Advertisement

Woman faces homicide charge after deputies said she used meth during pregnancy

Faith Victoria Kemp
Faith Victoria Kemp(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) – A woman in Alabama is accused of using methamphetamine during her pregnancy, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

WSFA reports Faith Victoria Kemp was charged with child homicide after delivering a stillborn baby at Madison Hospital in May.

The stillborn delivery was reported to the sheriff’s office, which conducted an investigation that found Kemp was allegedly using drugs throughout her pregnancy.

Kemp was arrested May 16 on an outstanding controlled substance bond revocation and was already in jail when she was charged Wednesday with chemical endangerment of a child with homicide.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”
Special Report: A jail system on the brink: Part I
Special Report: Jails on the brink: Part I
After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its...
T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues
Former cop: Case dismissed, but not over...
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Thursday launched a $1 billion first-of-its-kind...
Buttigieg launches $1 billion pilot to build racial equity in roads
BEX
Beckley’s art community prepares for fourth annual BEX Art Week
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Biden v. Texas ruling
Supreme Court backs Biden administration in immigration policy rollback
Biden v. Texas ruling
Biden v. Texas ruling