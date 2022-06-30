Advertisement

We’ll be growing unsettled to wrap up the work week

We’ll be warm, muggy, and stormy at times Friday-July 4th
DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT FORECAST
OVERNIGHT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

We could see a stray shower or thunderstorm before the night is over, but we’ll see mainly dry conditions for most tonight. Otherwise, we’ll be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s and passing clouds overnight.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, a cold front will approach the region. Out ahead of this incoming front, we’ll see hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain to end the work week; we’ll otherwise be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s-mid 80s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday night, besides a passing shower or storm, we look partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK
EXCESSIVE RAINFALL OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances will then increase as we head into our Holiday weekend. Rounds of wider-spread showers and thunderstorms (though we are still not expecting a wash-out) are more likely Saturday-Sunday. Though severe weather is not likely at this time, that could always change. Heavier downpours will be possible at times through the weekend regardless, which could lead to localized flooding issues.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Hit and miss showers and storms are still looking likely on Monday for July 4th as well, so stay weather aware! Next week looks to bring the chance of showers/storms pretty much each and every day....

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

