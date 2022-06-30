Advertisement

Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017.

Michael Pennington Jr. was arrested and charged with Tolers’ murder 5 years ago. The case against him has yet to be presented in court. For Tolers’ family, some delays were reasonable, but recently, the delays add to the agony of their loss.

The Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Cris Plaster, said the constitution only acknowledges the right to a speedy trial for defendants, not victims or their loved ones. With new evidence in Toler’s case coming to light after Pennington’s arrest. There could be even more delays by his defense attorney.

Plaster said Pennington is on trial for his life. Therefore, they must be meticulous in their presentation of the new evidence to prevent even more delays.

For Toler’s family, the wheel of justice is moving at a slow pace, as they have already waited years to see the man accused of killing Kaitlyn Toler face justice in open court.

