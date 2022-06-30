Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017.

Michael Pennington Jr. was arrested and charged with Tolers’ murder 5 years ago. The case against him has yet to be presented in court. For Tolers’ family, some delays were reasonable, but recently, the delays add to the agony of their loss.

“Several times that we were set to go to trial. Some delays have been COVID-related. They didn’t feel comfortable sequestering a jury for covid that I understood it was obvious. Then after COVID passed, it went back to he didn’t meet with his client, he still wasn’t prepared.”

The Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Cris Plaster, said the constitution only acknowledges the right to a speedy trial for defendants, not victims or their loved ones. With new evidence in Toler’s case coming to light after Pennington’s arrest. There could be even more delays by his defense attorney.

“We’ve uncovered quite a bit of new evidence, now some of that has necessitated, most recently a piece of forensic evidence that gave rise to thousands and thousands of pages of potential evidence that we may use at trial.”

Plaster said Pennington is on trial for his life. Therefore, they must be meticulous in their presentation of the new evidence to prevent even more delays.

“With new evidence that has been uncovered earlier this year, the court has asked us to identify because it’s such a large volume of evidence. Ask us to identify which particular pieces we intend to use so that it could help us narrow the focus of the defense counselor. Otherwise, it could take months.”

For Toler’s family, the wheel of justice is moving at a slow pace, as they have already waited years to see the man accused of killing Kaitlyn Toler face justice in open court.

