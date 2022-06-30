Advertisement

Sleep duration matters for heart health, according to new recommendations

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called...
The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to take care of your heart, make sure you are counting enough sheep.

The American Heart Association has added sleep duration to its heart-health checklist called “Life’s Essential 8.“

It highlights the eight areas that can help determine how strong a person’s cardiovascular health is.

Researchers say adults should get between seven to nine hours of sleep every night.

They say those who get less sleep have a greater risk of heart problems including diabetes and hypertension.

Besides sleep, the updated checklist includes diet, physical activity and blood pressure.

It was published Wednesday in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal, “Circulation.“

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”
Special Report: A jail system on the brink: Part I
Special Report: Jails on the brink: Part I
After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its...
T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues
Former cop: Case dismissed, but not over...
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge temporarily blocks Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Supreme Court rules Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the Supreme Court said that the...
Supreme Court limits EPA’s regulation of carbon dioxide emissions from power plants
President Joe Biden speaks Thursday at the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain.
Biden backs filibuster exception to protect abortion access
Biden said abortions protections should be codified into law, even if that means making an...
Biden in favor of dropping Senate filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade