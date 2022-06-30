Senator Capito tours new business in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - An up-and-coming Greenbrier County business is receiving notable support from state leaders.

Mountain Steer is a food processing company located in White Sulphur Springs. On Wednesday, June 29, United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito toured their facility. Here, she learned more about how the business’ two owners plan to help West Virginia feed itself.

“You know, they are on the farm all day,” Senator Capito stated. “They’re working...but, you know, they’re not- they’re seeing their products go elsewhere, and, I think, it’s West Virginia helping West Virginia again and, I think, it has a bright future.”

Following the tour, Capito created conversations with West Virginia State Senator Stephen Baldwin and leaders of the WV HIVE Network to talk about potential funding opportunities for the growing business.

Mountain Steer doesn’t plan to open until later this year, but they are already supplying West Virginian beef to grocers, schools and restaurants across the state.

