BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners, Princeton WhistlePigs and West Virginia Miners all hosted games on Wednesday... and all three teams came away with a win.

FINAL SCORES:

Bluefield 16 - Pulaski 5

Princeton 4 - Greeneville 3

West Virginia 10 - Lafayette 9

