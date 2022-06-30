Advertisement

Morrisey says EPA ruling isn’t about climate change, but the separation of powers

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Another major decision by the Supreme Court today in West Virginia versus the EPA. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls it a major win for the state.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of allowing congress to create a system of regulations to limit emissions at existing power plants instead of the environmental protection agency. Morrisey says it comes down to the separation of powers.

“It’s important to play by the rules. Don’t try to use the agency process to short circuit congresses role under the constitution. Once again, this should benefit every American of all stripes. This isn’t about climate change. This is about insuring people play by the rules,” said Morrisey.

The ruling is a major blow in the fight against climate change. It will likely complicate attempts by the White House to clean the environment.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”
Special Report: A jail system on the brink: Part I
Special Report: Jails on the brink: Part I
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its...
T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues
Former cop: Case dismissed, but not over...

Latest News

Governor Youngkin has tasked a team of conservative lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan...
Gov. Youngkin wants collaboration for 15 week abortion ban bill
Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017. Michael Pennington Jr. was...
Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
BEX
Beckley’s art community prepares for fourth annual BEX Arts Week