Morrisey says EPA ruling isn’t about climate change, but the separation of powers

WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Another major decision by the Supreme Court today in West Virginia versus the EPA. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey calls it a major win for the state.

The court ruled 6-3 in favor of allowing congress to create a system of regulations to limit emissions at existing power plants instead of the environmental protection agency. Morrisey says it comes down to the separation of powers.

“It’s important to play by the rules. Don’t try to use the agency process to short circuit congresses role under the constitution. Once again, this should benefit every American of all stripes. This isn’t about climate change. This is about insuring people play by the rules,” said Morrisey.

The ruling is a major blow in the fight against climate change. It will likely complicate attempts by the White House to clean the environment.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.