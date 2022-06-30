Advertisement

It’ll be a hot and humid one today

Highs will climb into the 80s and low 90s this afternoon
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Most should stay dry today with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out this afternoon. Temperatures will climb up into the mid-upper 80s and possibly the low 90s this afternoon.

We could see a stray shower this evening but most should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a mild and muggy night with temperatures only dropping into the 60s.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible tomorrow although not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will top off in the 80s for most.

Off and on showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout our holiday weekend as a cold front moves closer to our area. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, we look to stay unsettled and seasonable for quite some time. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

