Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin wants collaboration for 15 week abortion ban bill

Governor Youngkin has tasked a team of conservative lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan...
Governor Youngkin has tasked a team of conservative lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan compromise over abortion regulations.(WWBT)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants a limit on abortion in the Commonwealth of 15 weeks. He says he’s a “Pro-life” governor.

Youngkin is urging both republicans and democrats to work together to restrict when women can seek the procedure. He says he knows that Virginians as a whole want less abortions as opposed to more.

“I think this is a chance for us to come together as Virginians, not republicans and democrats but as Virginians. And to find a place that we can land. I believe that place is a 15 week pain threshold bill. I’m willing to listen and I hope we can get something done,” said Youngkin.

In Virginia abortion is legal during the first and second trimester of pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Peoples Bank in Bluefield, VA
New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”
Special Report: A jail system on the brink: Part I
Special Report: Jails on the brink: Part I
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its...
T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues
Former cop: Case dismissed, but not over...

Latest News

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Morrisey says EPA ruling isn’t about climate change, but the separation of powers
Kaitlyn Toler’s body was found on East River Mountain in April 2017. Michael Pennington Jr. was...
Trial on hold: Mother speaks out on delayed murder trial of her daughter
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
BEX
Beckley’s art community prepares for fourth annual BEX Arts Week