Gov. Youngkin wants collaboration for 15 week abortion ban bill

VIRGINIA (WVVA) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin wants a limit on abortion in the Commonwealth of 15 weeks. He says he’s a “Pro-life” governor.

Youngkin is urging both republicans and democrats to work together to restrict when women can seek the procedure. He says he knows that Virginians as a whole want less abortions as opposed to more.

“I think this is a chance for us to come together as Virginians, not republicans and democrats but as Virginians. And to find a place that we can land. I believe that place is a 15 week pain threshold bill. I’m willing to listen and I hope we can get something done,” said Youngkin.

In Virginia abortion is legal during the first and second trimester of pregnancy.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.