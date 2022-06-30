Advertisement

Concord’s Courtney Smith nominated for Mountain East Conference POY

Mountain East Conference
Concord Logo
Concord Logo(WVVA News)
By Hannah Howard
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord women’s soccer player, Courtney Smith, has been nominated for the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year.

The upcoming senior midfielder was nominated for her goal against Fairmont State in the conference semifinal match up. The goal from 30 yards out broke a 1-1 tie in the 88th minute, helping the Mountain Lions advance to the MEC title game -- which they ultimately won.

Fans are able to vote for Smith once per day until July 4th.

The winner will be announced July 5th.

