Concord’s Courtney Smith nominated for Mountain East Conference POY

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Concord women’s soccer player, Courtney Smith, has been nominated for the Mountain East Conference Player of the Year.

The upcoming senior midfielder was nominated for her goal against Fairmont State in the conference semifinal match up. The goal from 30 yards out broke a 1-1 tie in the 88th minute, helping the Mountain Lions advance to the MEC title game -- which they ultimately won.

Fans are able to vote for Smith once per day until July 4th.

The winner will be announced July 5th.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.