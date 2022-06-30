Advertisement

Beckley’s art community prepares for fourth annual BEX Arts Week

BEX
BEX(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Fourth Annual BEX Arts Week is set to return on July 15.

BEX was first held in 2019. It was created by four members of the local art community- Shane Pierce, Saja Montague, Christine Kinder and Jared Kaplan- in the effort to create accessible, affordable and thought-provoking arts programming.

Quickly, the festival created a huge draw to the area for doing just that.

Throughout the week- July 15 through July 23- nearly 30 different programs will be offered to satisfy any art medium.

And most are free!

Programs will be held at the Beckley Art Center, Beckley’s Word Park and the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre. The schedule includes an architecture tour, camera obscura art installations, cyanotype and astrophotography workshops, a musician showcase, a film festival and more.

Two of the event’s four co-creators sat down with WVVA to explain the goal behind BEX.

“We are trying to bring affordable arts programming, thought-provoking, that is basically a way to engage our community creatively,” Kinder said.

“...It’s something that we think about all year long, and it turns into like one week jam-packed of, you know, community events,” Montague added.

The Art Week is created through a collaborative effort between organizations, businesses and individuals, all of which have a desire to grow a creative community.

For more information on BEX and its upcoming programs, visit bexwv.com or 2022 BEX Arts Week on Facebook. Organizers say to save your seat now as some events will fill up fast!

