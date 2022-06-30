Appalachian Power employees help distribute food to 200 families in southern West Virginia

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, Mountaineer Food Bank (MFB) held a giveaway at the old Mount Hope High School. MFB has been hosting food giveaways across the state for years. But, this time, they had a little help.

More than a dozen employees from Appalachian Power were there, working to give food to those who need it. Together, the volunteers took down information, loaded cars with food and put smiles on people’s faces.

“It’s always good to give back and, I think, everybody here at Appalachian Power that’s working today, you know, feels good about it,” said the company’s external affairs manager, Ron Robinson. “We are volunteers here today. The company doesn’t make us be here. We are here because we want to be and because it’s an opportunity to help our neighbors.”

On Thursday, MFB and Appalachian Powers distributed food to more than 200 families. Food items included milk, bread, fresh produce and canned goods.

