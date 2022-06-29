Advertisement

PCH partners with Bluefield State College for ‘Junior Nursing Academy’

By Glenn Kittle
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Junior high school students are receiving medical experience usually reserved for higher education when it comes to nursing.

The Karen Preservati center in Princeton is their campus for the ‘Junior Nursing Academy’, which even features an up-close look at medical airlifts for patients.

These middle schoolers even suit-up up in scrubs and a stethoscope. They begin their simulated work day at 8 a.m. From there, they make rounds in actual operating rooms, and emergency rooms and receive some instruction from local doctors, nurses, and EMTs.

The program hopes to produce the next generation of medical professionals.

The students say their week-long medical journey is a real eye-opening experience of what it takes to work in the medical field.

Some expressed the importance of learning lessons that could potentially save lives.

The hope is that seeds were planted in these young minds that will produce future healthcare professionals.

