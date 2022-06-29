PCH partners with Bluefield State College for ‘Junior Nursing Academy’

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Junior high school students are receiving medical experience usually reserved for higher education when it comes to nursing.

The Karen Preservati center in Princeton is their campus for the ‘Junior Nursing Academy’, which even features an up-close look at medical airlifts for patients.

“The rescue helicopters will come, they’ll get a tour of that. They will also go to Princeton community hospital tomorrow and they will also all be certified in CPR so they will be able to help save a life.”

These middle schoolers even suit-up up in scrubs and a stethoscope. They begin their simulated work day at 8 a.m. From there, they make rounds in actual operating rooms, and emergency rooms and receive some instruction from local doctors, nurses, and EMTs.

The program hopes to produce the next generation of medical professionals.

“We do need nurses even if these kids decide to do something else in healthcare. Whether it be respiratory therapy, radiological technology or working on an ambulance. We need them in all parts of it.”

The students say their week-long medical journey is a real eye-opening experience of what it takes to work in the medical field.

“It’s been pretty fun and cool. I learned a few things about giving shots and wrapping legs.”

“The overall experience is really pleasant, everybody has been nice. The teachers have been good to us as well.”

Some expressed the importance of learning lessons that could potentially save lives.

“I can’t wait to do CPR because my brother he worked and the person that he works with, I don’t remember what happened. He ended up dying. If that situation happens to me, I will know how to save that person’s life.”

The hope is that seeds were planted in these young minds that will produce future healthcare professionals.

