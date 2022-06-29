New Peoples Bank acknowledges “cybersecurity incident”

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - About two weeks ago New Peoples Banks in our area began dealing what they called an “interruption in the operability” of their computer systems. Leaving customers unable to use their debit cards and not able to check account balances. Some of those issues have since been resolved.

Now the bank has officially acknowledged that those issues were the result of an unauthorized party gaining access to their systems on June 9. The bank says although they had security measures in place, the party was still able to work through them.

The bank says some customer information may have been accessed by the unauthorized party, including social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account information and even customer’s electronic signature.

The bank is encouraging customers to be vigilant of account statements and credit reports for any strange activity. They have set up a call center to help answer questions about the security breach. That number is 855-516-3784.

To see the full link acknowledging the breach you can go here: https://www.newpeoples.bank/ContentDocumentHandler.ashx?documentId=74504

