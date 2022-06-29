Hot & humid weather returns Thursday; storm chances increase after that

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As high pressure shifts further to the east, southerly wind flow will allow warmer air and more moisture to start to move into our area as we head into the late week. Tonight, we could see a stray shower or two, but most will stay dry with just some passing clouds. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s-mid 60s.

FUTURECAST-THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday looks hot and humid, with highs in the 80s and some low 90s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. While most of us will still stay rain-free, a few pop-up showers/t-storms can’t be completely ruled out, especially during the afternoon and evening. We’ll be mild and muggy with passing clouds Thursday night, and low temps inthe 60s.

BETTER SHOT OF RAIN AT THE END OF THE WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday, a cold front will begin to push toward the area, and we have a slightly better chance to see more clouds, and scattered hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s for most. As of now severe weather is looking unlikely to end the work week, but that could always change, so stay weather aware!

OUR WEEKEND OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

As the front moves into the region and stalls, our Holiday weekend is looking rather unsettled. We’ll see wider-spread on-and-off showers and thunderstorms through Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as of now. Temps will be around average through July 4th, in the upper 70s-mid 80s Sat-Monday. Next week is still looking a bit stormy at times...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.