Hospice of Southern West Virginia ranked with top facilities in nation

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hospice of Southern West Virginia in Beckley has been ranked alongside the country’s top facilities by being named a five-star hospice.

It now joins a small circle of just 195 facilities in the U.S. by earning this rating, which was generated through a Survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medical Services.

“It’s a huge honor for us,” said Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, Hope Duncan. “We really believe that we have a wonderful, compassionate staff that provides exceptional care to our families and caregivers and to have CMS validate that belief for us with a five-star rating is a huge honor.”

The survey that led to the rating was given to patients in Beckley and their family members. Questions focused on Hosprice’s ability to care for patients and their wellbeing in a number of areas.

