Elderly Raleigh County man accused of soliciting teen


By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An elderly man was charged after officers said he solicited what he believed to be an underage teen in Nicholas County, according to WVVA News affiliate WDTV.

Thakorbhai Patel, 76, of Beckley was communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old teen on social media, according to a criminal complaint.

Patel allegedly asked the teen to “engage in sexual activities” during a conversation and set a meeting place at the Nicholas County Memorial Park.

After Patel changed the meeting location to a nearby gas station, officers said they were able to stop him.

According to the report, Patel told officers in a statement he communicated with who he was told to be a 14-year-old teen.

Patel has been charged with soliciting a minor via a computer. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

