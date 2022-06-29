Beckley Motor Speedway expects to see highest paying weekend in track history

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Motorsports fans are in for a treat this long holiday weekend. The Beckley Motor Speedway is anticipating its highest-paying weekend in track history.

On Friday, July 1, the track is bringing in the American All-Series, its first-ever touring series. And, on Monday, July 1, they are bringing in the Beckley USA 100, where competitors of the Southern All-Star Dirt Racing Series will race for part of a $65,000 total purse.

In addition to these races, a huge firework show will close out the night on Friday.

Randy Kinder has owned the speedway for two months. He says this season is about entertaining the community.

“It takes many, many hours and days to get prepared for a Saturday night for a four-hour show, he shared. “It’s just non-stop. We’re here early in the morning till late at night every day just for the love of the sport and, you know, we are here to serve you: the fan, the racer, and the community.”

Gate Admission times and prices vary for this weekend’s events. Visit beckleymotorspeedway.com to learn more.

