Another beautiful day is in store

Temperatures today will be seasonable once again with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. Most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, however, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out this afternoon.

A stray shower is possible this evening, but the majority of the region will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s and low-mid 60s tonight.

We’ll have one more dry day tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be the warmest day of the week though as highs climb into the mid-upper 80s and possibly the low 90s for some of our lower elevations. The humidity will begin to rise again tomorrow making it feel even warmer.

A cold front will begin to approach our region on Friday bringing back the chance for rain and thunderstorms. We will stay unsettled through the Fourth of July weekend as well. With the showers and storms comes higher humidity as well with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

At an early glance, next week looks to stay unsettled as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

