YMCA youth basketball camp focuses on team building

Coach Kidd Team Basketball Camp
Coach Kidd Team Basketball Camp(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week, young athletes are learning what it means to be a team. These players are taking part in the Ron Kidd Basketball Camp at the Beckley YMCA.

Kidd, who has been coaching summer camp at the Y for more than two decades, is the head coach of the Woodrow Wilson High School Boy’s Basketball Team. This means, the kids he coaches this week could grow up to be on his court in high school.

“He teaches his basketball players at a young age, and they get that good foundation,” said Jason Logan, Sports and Rec Director at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. “I think that’s the basis of any sport is getting a good foundation and learning the fundamentals...”

The Team Camp- open to boys and girls in second through sixth grade- concludes on Wednesday, June 29.

