T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its Sprint customers into the T-Mobile network. As part of the process, customers were given new SIM cards to connect to the new system. But ever since making that switch, many customers in Beckley are reporting problems after a considerable drop in service.

Angie Vanover is a T-Mobile customer who struggles to get service in the region’s biggest city, Beckley. She says making calls and sending texts are a challenge.

“It’s ridiculous, to pay that much money for service you’re not getting.”

Another Beckley customer, Jimmy Dozier, said the problems are interfering with his ability to work and stay in touch with his family “Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t.”

Both Vanover and Dozier date the problems back to the day they installed the SIM card.

“We had no problems whatsoever, unless I was in some far off place. That’s understandable. But when you’re in town, you should be able to get the service,” said Vanover.

“We initially went to Sprint because we travel a lot,” explained Dozier. “I’ve gone to Princeton since I’ve had this phone and it just doesn’t work. It works in spots.”

The customers, along with Autumn Collins, said they are often unable to make calls, send texts, or access data until they secure a Wi-Fi connection.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think there’s much they can do. They need the infrastructure set up and the high towers fixed,” said Collins.

WVVA News has been in communication with a company spokesperson since Friday. At this point, they’re still in the process of gathering more information, but we will share their response as soon as we receive it.

