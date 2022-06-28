Raleigh County school personnel undergoes school risk assessment training

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - There’s been a lot of gunfire on school campuses so far this year. Nearly 30 school shootings have occurred, with one of the most recent unfolding in Uvalde, Texas, where nineteen elementary school students and two teachers were murdered.

Now more than ever, schools coast-to-coast are prioritizing school safety. It’s what prompts what is happening in Raleigh County this week: to weed out ineffective information.

“People come out of the woodwork with their agendas,” said Rick Arrington, CEO of Crime Prevention Center for Training and Service. “But we want to look at it realistically. What the problem is, how to address the problem and put whatever funding is available toward those real solutions, not agenda-driven ones.”

Arrington is in Raleigh County this week instructing school personnel on how to make useful risk assessments of their workspace. He has taught this curriculum for nearly 20 years, taking his lesson across the country.

Now, he’s teaching local staff about identifying everything from low-level to high-level risks.

David Price, Superintendent of Raleigh County Schools, says it’s better to develop proactive plans, rather than reactive responses.

“There’s a lot that goes into a safe and orderly school and, obviously, the little things, if not practiced, roll into big things,” he shared. “We have to be vigilant, and we’ve seen that many times. You know, you can take all the precautionary measures you want to, it still comes down to people.”

Leaders in the county’s school system say creating a safe environment for both students and staff is key. But it begins with training those potentially at risk.

“I just want them to be able to take this and go look at their own schools and say, ‘Here is a weakness we have,’ or five years from now, if something comes up, they can apply this back to go, ‘We see a problem. How can we fix it? Here’s some solutions.’”

Arrington’s course is designed for an annual review of school safety priorities. He recommends school systems repeat the training every five years.

This week’s training is being held in partnership between the Beckley Police Department and Crime Prevention Center for Training and Service. It will conclude on Thursday, June 30.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.