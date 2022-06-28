Advertisement

Rain chances stay low through midweek

We’ll be sunny and seasonable on Wednesday
PLAYGROUND FORECAST
PLAYGROUND FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BOTH BLUEFIELD AND PRINCETON ARE AT HOME TONIGHT!
BOTH BLUEFIELD AND PRINCETON ARE AT HOME TONIGHT!(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern as we head into Wednesday, though it will shift to the east a bit, allowing a warmer southerly/southwesterly wind flow. Tonight, low temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, and we’ll see passing clouds but we should stay dry.

OVERNIGHT FORECAST
OVERNIGHT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks to bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and warmer (but seasonable) high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s. We still won’t be all that humid tomorrow, but a few pop-up rain showers or a thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, especially during the afternoon and evening. Most however, will stay dry.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER
WEDNESDAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, we’ll feel an increase in the heat and humidity, and temps should push into the 80s for most Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but they will still be very spotty/rather hit-or-miss in nature.

DEW POINT FORECAST
DEW POINT FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

Our July 4th Holiday weekend looks to bring unsettled conditions as a frontal system slides in from the west will bring a better chance of rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We look to see wider-spread on and off rain Saturday, Sunday, and possibly for a while into July 4th on Monday.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week at a glance, is looking rather warm, muggy, and unsettled compared to this week...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Defendants plead not guilty to murder of 13-year-old
After T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint in 2020, the company has worked to incorporate many of its...
T-Mobile customers in Beckley concerned over ongoing connectivity issues
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4
Saint Colman Catholic Church
Family of original members reacts to burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church

Latest News

Full Forecast (6/28)
Full Forecast (6/28)
Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s are expected today.
A dry and seasonable day is expected
WVVA Weather
WVVA Weather
You could see some decent melting tomorrow!
Dry conditions are here!