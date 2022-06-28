Rain chances stay low through midweek

BOTH BLUEFIELD AND PRINCETON ARE AT HOME TONIGHT! (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern as we head into Wednesday, though it will shift to the east a bit, allowing a warmer southerly/southwesterly wind flow. Tonight, low temps will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, and we’ll see passing clouds but we should stay dry.

OVERNIGHT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks to bring lots of sun, a few clouds, and warmer (but seasonable) high temps in the upper 70s-mid 80s. We still won’t be all that humid tomorrow, but a few pop-up rain showers or a thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, especially during the afternoon and evening. Most however, will stay dry.

WEDNESDAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

THURSDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday, we’ll feel an increase in the heat and humidity, and temps should push into the 80s for most Thursday afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both Thursday and Friday, but they will still be very spotty/rather hit-or-miss in nature.

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Our July 4th Holiday weekend looks to bring unsettled conditions as a frontal system slides in from the west will bring a better chance of rounds of showers and thunderstorms. We look to see wider-spread on and off rain Saturday, Sunday, and possibly for a while into July 4th on Monday.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Next week at a glance, is looking rather warm, muggy, and unsettled compared to this week...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.