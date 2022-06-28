Advertisement

Marijuana use linked to higher risk of emergencies, study says

A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.
A new study finds smoking marijuana comes with higher risk of emergencies.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research shines a light on the potential dangers of smoking marijuana.

The use of recreational marijuana appears to be linked to an increased risk of hospitalization, according to a study from the University of Toronto.

Researchers say people who smoke marijuana are 22% more likely to go to the emergency room or need some sort of medical attention.

The findings published Monday in the BMJ Open Respiratory Research are based on health records for more than 30,000 residents of Canada during a six-year span.

The study says marijuana smokers often have higher toxins in their blood and urine compared to those who do not partake.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involved one car and one motorcycle, according to Tazewell County's Director of...
Motorcyclist in critical condition following 460 crash
Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Defendants plead not guilty to murder of 13-year-old
Remains of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Police investigating after church burns to the ground
Saint Colman Catholic Church
Family of original members reacts to burning of Saint Colman Catholic Church
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others
Sheetz is lowering gas prices for the July 4 holiday weekend.
Gas station drops price of some gas to under $4 ahead of July 4