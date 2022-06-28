Former cop: Case dismissed, but not over...

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA brings you an update regarding the charges against former Bluefield, WV police officer James Mullins.

The special prosecutor on the case said the state has filed to dismiss the Domestic Battery charges against Mullins. This was due to the victim being “uncooperative.”

The case is now set to be heard in front of the Mercer County Grand Jury in October. the prosecutor said they will pursue other charges.

