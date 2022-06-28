A dry and seasonable day is expected

It’ll be a gorgeous day today with drier conditions and seasonable temperatures. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s are expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions will last throughout the overnight hours. Mainly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

We will see mainly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most should stay dry tomorrow, however, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as a stalled front to our south moves closer to our area. Temperatures will be a little warmer with most in the low-mid 80s.

Most should stay dry tomorrow, however, a stray shower is possible. (WVVA WEATHER)

Dry conditions are expected on Thursday but a cold front will approach our area on Friday bringing some isolated showers and storms. Temperatures should top off in the 80s for most on both days.

A cold front will begin to approach our area towards the end of the week bringing back the chance for rain and thunderstorms. (WVVA WEATHER)

We will have a better chance of seeing rain and thunderstorms over the weekend as that front moves closer to our area and stalls out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.