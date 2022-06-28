Advertisement

A dry and seasonable day is expected

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s and low 80s are expected today
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be a gorgeous day today with drier conditions and seasonable temperatures. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Dry conditions will last throughout the overnight hours. Mainly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Most should stay dry tomorrow, however, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out as a stalled front to our south moves closer to our area. Temperatures will be a little warmer with most in the low-mid 80s.

Dry conditions are expected on Thursday but a cold front will approach our area on Friday bringing some isolated showers and storms. Temperatures should top off in the 80s for most on both days.

We will have a better chance of seeing rain and thunderstorms over the weekend as that front moves closer to our area and stalls out. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

