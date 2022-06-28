Advertisement

Bluefield State College leaders recognized with University status days away

Bluefield State College leaders met with Bluefield, W.Va.'s Board of Directors on Tuesday.
Bluefield State College leaders met with Bluefield, W.Va.'s Board of Directors on Tuesday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Thursday, Bluefield State College will become W.Va.’s newest university. On Tuesday, the city’s board of directors recognized school leaders as they prepared for that change in designation.

The school’s president said while years of hard work got them to this point, he hoped it’s only the beginning as a university designation can provide even more opportunities for all involved.

“We haven’t really reached the goal,” said Robin Capehart, President of Bluefield State College. “We’ve actually reached the starting point, because what we’re doing now. This gives us the opportunity to raise expectations among our faculty, among our students, among our staff and leadership.”

Capehart added Bluefield State had to meet a number of requirements in order to become a university, such as offering a graduate degree. As of the 2022 spring semester, students can enroll in the school’s Master of Business Administration program.

