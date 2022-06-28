Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour makes stop at Fincastle

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour made its stop at Fincastle Country Club on Monday.

Southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia were well-represented -- with more than ten local athletes competing.

FIRST PLACE IN EACH AGE DIVISION:

17-18: +3 - Ryne Bond - Floyd, VA

15-16: +5 - Cameron Sharp - Blacksburg, VA

13-14: +4 - Ryan Highfield - Blacksburg, VA

10-12: +3 - Campbell Sayers - Marion, VA

U9: +3 - Colton Caudill - Wytheville, VA

Full results can be found on the BRJGT website.

